Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Evercore ISI

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Shares of LEN opened at $121.90 on Monday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,866,000 after buying an additional 2,777,567 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,950,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,523,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,135,000 after buying an additional 1,172,068 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,323,000 after buying an additional 415,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 896,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

