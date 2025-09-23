McKesson Corporation $MCK Position Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MCK opened at $697.05 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $697.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

