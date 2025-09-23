Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Dennis V. Arriola purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,840. This trade represents a 30.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $556,069.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,707,813.20. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 3.0%

MTH stock opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. Meritage Homes Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.47%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

