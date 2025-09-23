Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 110.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

