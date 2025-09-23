MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) & Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Head-To-Head Survey

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sleep Number and MillerKnoll’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number -2.72% N/A -4.65% MillerKnoll -1.01% 10.44% 3.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sleep Number and MillerKnoll”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number $1.68 billion 0.11 -$20.33 million ($1.82) -4.33 MillerKnoll $3.67 billion 0.37 -$36.90 million ($0.56) -35.54

Sleep Number has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MillerKnoll. MillerKnoll is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sleep Number, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Sleep Number shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sleep Number shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sleep Number and MillerKnoll, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number 0 2 0 0 2.00 MillerKnoll 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sleep Number presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Sleep Number’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than MillerKnoll.

Risk and Volatility

Sleep Number has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MillerKnoll has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MillerKnoll beats Sleep Number on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, chat, and other. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. It offers its products under the MillerKnoll, Herman Miller, Herman Miller Circled Symbolic M, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger, Design Within Reach, DWR, HAY, NaughtOne, Nemschoff, Aeron, Mirra, Embody, Setu, Sayl, Cosm, Caper, Eames, Knoll, KnollExtra, Knoll Luxe, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Edelman Leather, Spinneybeck Leather, Generation by Knoll, Regeneration by Knoll, MultiGeneration by Knoll, Remix, Holly Hunt, Vladimir Kagan, Muuto, Barcelona, and Womb names. The company offers its products through independent contract furniture dealers, direct contract sales, e-commerce websites, and wholesale and retail stores. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments, and industrial and educational settings, as well as transportation terminals. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

