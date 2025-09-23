musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Should You Buy?

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 913,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 529,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).
musicMagpie Stock Up 9.8%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.64. The company has a market cap of £665,631.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.70.
musicMagpie Company Profile
musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than musicMagpie
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- How The Weak Dollar Is Fueling These Global Stock Surges
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Recession-Ready Stocks That Thrive When the Economy Sputters
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Automation-Focused Stocks Flying Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.