musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Should You Buy?

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 913,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 529,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.62 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.64. The company has a market cap of £665,631.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.70.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

