Myecfo LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Myecfo LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $256.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average is $180.96. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

