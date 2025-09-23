NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.4286.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.67. NewJersey Resources has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from NewJersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. NewJersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewJersey Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 50.9% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in NewJersey Resources by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,195 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 62.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

