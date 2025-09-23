Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Next Frontier Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
Next Frontier Internet ETF Trading Down 0.3%
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Next Frontier Internet ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Next Frontier Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Next Frontier Internet ETF by 132.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Next Frontier Internet ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter.
Next Frontier Internet ETF Company Profile
The FMQQ Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (FMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FMQQ index. The fund is a passively managed fund that invests in internet and e-commerce companies from emerging and frontier markets. FMQQ was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by FMQQ.
