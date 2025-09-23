Novartis AG $NVS Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after buying an additional 1,377,252 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 12,664.1% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,407 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 14,376.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,079,000 after purchasing an additional 722,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $24,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29. The firm has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

