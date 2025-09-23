NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,243 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $99,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock valued at $698,280,697. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9%

NVDA stock opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

