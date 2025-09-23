NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Trimmed by Westbourne Investments Inc.

Westbourne Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,782 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.0% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock valued at $698,280,697. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9%

NVDA stock opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

