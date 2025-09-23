O-I Glass, Inc. $OI Holdings Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,489 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 79.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $85,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 623.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $119,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams acquired 3,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $49,955.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 184,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,033.35. The trade was a 2.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gordon Hardie acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 515,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,202.70. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial set a $21.00 target price on O-I Glass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

