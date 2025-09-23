OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.6250.

A number of research firms have commented on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OPKO Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

OPKO Health Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.40.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $156.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $891,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 214,676,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,372,911.36. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

