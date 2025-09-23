Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as high as $8.65. Orion Group shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 499,703 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Orion Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Group by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 303.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

