Owens Corning Inc $OC Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 122.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 317,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $143.71 on Tuesday. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $123.40 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.52.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.