Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) Stock Price Up 9% – What’s Next?

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.24. 163,231 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 56,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Palladyne AI Trading Up 9.0%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.
Palladyne AI Company Profile
Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.
