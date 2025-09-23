Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 175,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 41,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $695,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.