Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IWB opened at $366.46 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $366.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

