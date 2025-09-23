Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 789.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 2.3%

KLIC stock opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.The business had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,025.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,112,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 147,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,048.31. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

