Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 122.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 63.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 91.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $127.89.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.