Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,979 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 107,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $77.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

