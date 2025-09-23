Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 86.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE KNX opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

