Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 198.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flex by 7,157.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 68,065 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 20.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,571,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 256,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,153.72. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,607.64. This trade represents a 37.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLEX opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

