Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 271.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 50.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.07 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $150,199.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,811.36. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $227,880.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,747.49. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,607 shares of company stock worth $10,255,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.