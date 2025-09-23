Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,075. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Nutanix Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.78, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Stories

