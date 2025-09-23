Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,704 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 162.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BROS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 1,572.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,144,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after buying an additional 1,076,045 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,163,000 after acquiring an additional 788,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 421.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 810,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,843,000 after purchasing an additional 654,794 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 120.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,082,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after purchasing an additional 591,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 751.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 625,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 551,587 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company's revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

