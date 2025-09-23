Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 482 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter worth $57,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of G stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,190.40. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on G. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

