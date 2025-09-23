Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 741 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 48.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Range Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Range Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%.The firm had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Range Resources from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

