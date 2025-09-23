Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 56.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $49,709.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,342. This trade represents a 37.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17 and a beta of 0.67. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.