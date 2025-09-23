Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $757,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $36,506,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 325.9% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Wall Street Zen cut United Dominion Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

UDR opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

