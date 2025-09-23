Parallel Advisors LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,525,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 300.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 56.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,578,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,272 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Permian Resources by 94.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,419,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,063,000 after buying an additional 2,626,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Permian Resources by 19.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,099,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,276,000 after buying an additional 2,286,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

PR stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

In related news, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,467.10. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $67,398.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,555.49. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

