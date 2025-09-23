Parallel Advisors LLC Has $180,000 Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. $ZG

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Zillow Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 92,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Trading Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.06 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $79,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,550.28. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,328,859.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 114,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,586.74. This represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,087 shares of company stock valued at $56,286,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Zillow Group from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zillow Group from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.