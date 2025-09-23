Parallel Advisors LLC Has $188,000 Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,711,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,339,000 after acquiring an additional 779,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,743 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,751,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384,624 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,808,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,235,000 after acquiring an additional 315,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,856,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,980,000 after purchasing an additional 595,759 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $52.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.