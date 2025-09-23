Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 152.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $90.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.55.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

