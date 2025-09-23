Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Stanich Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 569,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 733,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

