Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USTB. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $51.12.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
