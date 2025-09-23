Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,516 Shares of Visteon Corporation $VC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,727,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after buying an additional 279,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Visteon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 40.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 156,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Visteon by 5.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Visteon Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $129.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.12 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $524,305.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This trade represents a 60.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,925.70. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,595. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visteon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cfra Research cut Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

