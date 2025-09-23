Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDA

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $19,622,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $10,190,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 63,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.31. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $102.38.

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 103.04% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.