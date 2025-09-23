Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,672 Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF $EQWL

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average is $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.84.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

