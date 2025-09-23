Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,330,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,077,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEN opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 250.98%.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

