Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 132.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 118.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 106.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Landstar System by 352.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.84. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Landstar System to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

