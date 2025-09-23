Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.28 and traded as high as $21.57. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 42,285 shares changing hands.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $300.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.10 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

In other news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford purchased 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $83,506.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 911,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,261,189.48. The trade was a 0.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,083,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,393 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 386,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,004,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after buying an additional 40,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.