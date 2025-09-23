Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $11.89. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 1,765,680 shares changing hands.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.90%.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,556,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,895,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.