Pentair plc $PNR Stake Cut by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

