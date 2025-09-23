Plymouth Industrial REIT $PLYM Stock Holdings Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,618 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6,862.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 43.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 181.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $23.06.

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 67.77% and a return on equity of 24.24%. On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

