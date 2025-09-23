Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and W.W. Grainger”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $18.92 million 0.47 -$25.63 million ($11.63) -0.52 W.W. Grainger $17.17 billion 2.73 $1.91 billion $39.41 24.87

Analyst Recommendations

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.W. Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Presidio Property Trust and W.W. Grainger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 W.W. Grainger 2 7 2 1 2.17

W.W. Grainger has a consensus price target of $1,069.13, indicating a potential upside of 9.07%. Given W.W. Grainger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W.W. Grainger is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and W.W. Grainger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -63.99% -21.64% -5.45% W.W. Grainger 10.99% 49.63% 21.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of W.W. Grainger shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Presidio Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of W.W. Grainger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W.W. Grainger has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats Presidio Property Trust on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

