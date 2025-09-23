ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.98 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 32.98 ($0.45). Approximately 4,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 44,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.90 ($0.44).

ProCook Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,879.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.60.

ProCook Group (LON:PROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. ProCook Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Analysts forecast that ProCook Group plc will post 1.6107383 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProCook Group

ProCook is the UK’s leading direct-to-consumer specialist kitchenware brand. ProCook designs, develops, and retails a high-quality range of direct-sourced and own-brand kitchenware which provides customers with significant value for money.

The brand sells directly through its website, www.procook.co.uk, and through an expanding network of over 60 own-brand retail stores, located across the UK.

Founded over 25 years ago as a family business, selling cookware sets by direct mail in the UK, ProCook has grown into a market leading, multi-channel specialist kitchenware company, employing over 600 colleagues, and operating from its Store Support Centre in Gloucester.

