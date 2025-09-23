Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) & Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Head to Head Contrast

Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) and Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pyxus International and Cadiz”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxus International $119.15 million 0.70 $15.17 million ($0.20) -17.00 Cadiz $9.61 million 36.87 -$31.14 million ($0.51) -8.47

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pyxus International has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz. Pyxus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadiz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

79.8% of Cadiz shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Pyxus International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Cadiz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pyxus International and Cadiz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxus International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cadiz 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cadiz has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.48%. Given Cadiz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadiz is more favorable than Pyxus International.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxus International and Cadiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxus International -0.23% -3.32% -0.30% Cadiz -217.49% -97.55% -24.76%

Summary

Pyxus International beats Cadiz on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources. It serves public water systems, government agencies, and other clients. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

