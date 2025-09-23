RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.80.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 239,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,398,171.42. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Stolper sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $2,586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,406.68. This represents a 33.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,430,715 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of RadNet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 35,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in RadNet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.95. RadNet has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $498.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

